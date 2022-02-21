45 minutes ago

As part government’s transformation agenda to provide students with 21st-century skills and hands-on knowledge in problem-solving in the education sector, a sod-cutting ceremony has been been held in Abenase in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region towards the construction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) school project in the area.

MP for Ejisu constituency, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah and Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour together cut the sod over the weekend for the commencement of the STEM school project.

The school, when completed, will have state-of-the-art facilities, including a 1,500-seater multi-purpose hall, a four-story, 28-unit classroom block, 14 science laboratories, a sickbay, an administrative area, a staff common room, a library, washrooms and a canteen.

Addressing chiefs and residents after the sod-cutting ceremony, Dr John Kumah who doubles as Deputy Finance Minister said, courses to be offered at school include robotics and artificial intelligence, creativity, communication, collaboration and computer science.

He also revealed the academy wi admit learners from kindergarten to senior high school (SHS).

He expressed gratitude to the President for giving the community such an edifice.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last month cut the first sod for work to commence on the Accra Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Academy (Accra STEM Academy) at East Legon in Accra.