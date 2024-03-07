2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo was deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

In his heartfelt message, the President paid tribute to John Kumah’s warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others, qualities that endeared him to all who knew him.

Having known John Kumah both during his time as Leader of the Opposition and as President of the Republic, President Akufo-Addo recalled the deep impression John Kumah left with his unwavering dedication to service and tireless commitment to the betterment of Ghana.As the first Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), John Kumah distinguished himself and was later promoted to the role of Deputy Minister for Finance, where he brought expertise, compassion, and empathy to his duties.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted John Kumah’s instrumental role in advancing the government’s economic agenda and ensuring equitable progress for all segments of society.

He described John Kumah as a Ghanaian patriot par excellence, whose profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana was evident to all.

In offering his deepest condolences to John Kumah’s wife, children, family, and the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency and across the nation, President Akufo-Addo prayed for God’s blessings upon John Kumah’s soul, wishing him eternal rest until the Last Day of Resurrection.