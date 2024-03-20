3 hours ago

The family of late Ejisu MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah has officially informed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin about his death.

This was during a courtesy call on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

First Deputy Speaker and Bekwai MP, Joseph Osei Owusu received the bereaved family on behalf of Mr Bagbin and Parliament.

John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital after a short illness.

He leaves behind a legacy as a devoted family man, being survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.

Notably, Dr. Kumah served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a crucial role in positioning NEIP as a key player in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Under his leadership, NEIP trained 7,000 startups in 2018 through the Presidential Business Support Programme and provided financial support to 1,350 beneficiaries.

Before his government role, Dr. Kumah was a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and also established Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.