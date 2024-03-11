4 hours ago

The widow of John Kumah, the late deputy Finance Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, has emphatically stated that her husband did not die from food poisoning

This is contrary to reports that has gone viral on mainstream and social media.

Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, disclosed that, her late husband had been grappling with a terminal disease diagnosed by his doctors in Germany nearly a year prior.

She said it was this illness that claimed his life on Thursday, March 7, 2024, and not food poisoning.

With a tone laden with sorrow, Apostle Lilian, also the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, implored those speculating on her husband’s demise to cease because it is deepening the family’s woes.

She urged for prompt police intervention against individuals such as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly known as Captain Smart, who publicly asserted her late husband’s poisoning without substantiating evidence.

“Why is it that someone (referring to Captain Smart) has been this bold to claim that he knows for a fact that a person like John Kumah who has served his country virtually all his life, was poisoned, while he was working for his country and party (New Patriotic Party, NPP), why should we sit down and not bring that person to book.

“If it is true that a person who is not dead but alive claims that he knows how my husband (John Kumah) died and that he was poisoned, and that person is still moving around for the past three weeks, it hurts me, it saddens me and I do not know how best to express my frustrations about these false claims by Captain Smart,” Apostle Lilian Kumah said in an interview on Asaase radio.

“If there are laws in this country concerning such false claims, I think this is the time for the leadership of the land to bring that wicked person (Captain Smart) to book to prove his false claims and to point out the persons who were involved in the poisoning of my late husband,” Mrs. Kumah further stated.

Apostle Lilian Kumah revealed that, the true cause of her husband’s passing was a blood-related illness diagnosed in August 2023 during a medical examination in Germany, where she accompanied him.

She said during all their medical consultations, both in Germany and Ghana, none of the attending physicians mentioned any poisoning in her late husband’s blood vessels.

“My husband went through pain but he never showed that he was in pain. He went through all the pain to do everything he needed to do during the period of his ill-health.

“He was motivated by a particular motto that he always operated by which is, “We don’t do what is convenient, we do what we are commanded to do”. So [despite] all the pain, he endured,” Mrs. Kumah remarked.

“Right from day one since he was diagnosed in Germany, I have been part of the medical processes my husband went through, and no one, none of the doctors ever told me that my husband’s medical situation was because of poisoning.

“I have all the medical reports both from Germany and Ghana and food poisoning has never been mentioned in any of the reports,” the late John Kumah’s widow added.

Dr. John Kumah died at about 12:40 PM at the Suhum government hospital after an ambulance he was travelling in together with his wife and medical doctor, from Ejisu to Accra was diverted to the Suhum medical facility when the doctor on board noticed that Mr Kumah’s condition was fast deteriorating.