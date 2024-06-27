3 hours ago

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has donated an amount of GH₵50,000 to the Buzzstop Boys to aid the group's sanitation efforts.

During a visit to the former president's office on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Mr. Mahama said he is encouraged by the group, which is composed of young, educated, and dedicated individuals taking it upon themselves to clean up the country.

"When I see you guys, young people filling in the gap, I thought that you needed to be encouraged," the former president said.

Mr. Mahama noted that as part of the formulation of his party's manifesto for the 2024 general elections, the issue of sanitation will feature prominently.

He lauded the group for their spirit of volunteerism, emphasizing that his gesture is non-partisan and expressed hope that other political leaders will also find reason to encourage the group and resource their activities.

Watch video below: