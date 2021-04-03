4 hours ago

The Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has said that former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama is cursed.

According to him, he is not been rejected by the people of Ghana but rather, there is a mark on his life like that of Cain in the bible.

He said this mark will prevent the former President from winning any form of election in the country unless he gets a spiritual hands to deal with the curse.

Isaac Owusu Bempah asked the NDC not to politicize what he has said but rather seek help if they are ready to come back to power.

“Our father John Dramani Mahama is not been rejected by Ghanaians but rather, something has happened and he has a mark on him like that of Cain. Someone will say that he had six million votes so what shows that he’s not close to getting back to power. My brothers and sisters, he will contest a thousand times but he will lose.

He needs mighty hands which is not of a lesser god. He needs a Devine hand and it’s only that Devine hand which will deliver him from the curse. He shouldn’t be fooled into contesting without seeking help from Devine hands because he will lose. He needs someone like me to show him what to do before he can contest and win an election in Ghana.”

He indicated that carnal minds will insult him for the word he has put out there but they should not insult him because he’s speaking from the spiritual realms and not a figment of his imagination.

Source: MyNewsGh