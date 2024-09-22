54 minutes ago

Independent parliamentary aspirant for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, a known member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that he would not vote for the party in the 2024 presidential election.

A Plus, who made this announcement while bemoaning the disregard for the rule of law in the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, said that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, would be the next president of Ghana after the December 7, 2024 polls.

He feared that the ongoing demonstration might lead to chaos and threaten the conduct of the election and Mahama becoming president.

He added that even though he is not going to vote for the NPP, he condemns the vandalization of the paraphernalia of the party by the demonstrators.

“Ghanaians should listen to me; nobody should go to that demonstration; let those organising their demonstration go. What is democracy? Democracy is the freedom of expression that we have... We have two months to an election, which would lead to John Mahama becoming president.

“If there is violence during the demonstration and the country becomes ungoverned, how are we supposed to vote for John Mahama? If the election is postponed because the demonstration leads to chaos, what are we going to do? You are going for a demonstration with the intention of vandalising someone’s billboard,” he said in Twi during a panel discussion on UTV on September 21, 2024.

He added, “Why would you go and be destroying billboards of the NPP... I would not vote for Bawumia, but why would you go and destroy his billboard? I would not vote for Bawumia, I would not vote for the NPP, but why would you destroy someone’s billboard if you say you are a democrat?”