2 hours ago

The founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has alleged that former President, John Mahama is the ‘Papa No’.

In an interview on Angel FM’s Evening News, the female politician said she has more than enough evidence to prove that the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC is the man Mzbel and Tracy Boakye has been fighting over.

“I know the Papa No, that’s John Mahama…it’s true, he’s the Papa No everyone wants to see…,” she alleged.

Social media has been awash with a number of short videos from Tracy Boakye and Mzbel accusing one another of blackmailing an unnamed man.

The man described as ‘Papa No’ has been touted by the ladies as someone who really invests in Slay Queens.

The ladies argue over who has really benefited from the ‘Papa No’.

Following the allegations, musician Sidney has released a song touting the attributes of the ‘Papa No’.

The musician has since been threatened with law suits.

Akua Donkor waded into the controversy by claiming the former President is the ‘Papa No’ allgeging that Mr. Mahama has many side chicks.

A sympathiser of the NDC, Appiah Stadium however disagreed and accused Akua Donkor of being on a mission to destroy former President Mahama.

“Mahama is a spirit, so stop attacking him unnecessarily…I will go to the length and breadth of this country just to go look for juju and come and curse you…,” he threatened.

Appiah Stadium promised to do this in the open.