2 hours ago

A Spokesperson for the 2nd respondent in the 2020 Election Petition case, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye claims the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama is gradually not showing interest in the case he sent to court.

According to him, Mahama’s absence in the courtroom and the conduct of his lead Counsel, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata clearly indicates their ‘unseriousness’.

“I don’t think he [John Mahama] is serious about this case. You have brought a case to the court, he is not going to be in the witness box yet doesn’t appear in court,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.

Nana B as affectionately called urged John Mahama to take inspiration from the leadership of NPP in the 2012 election petition.

“ . . Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia among other party leaders were present in court all the time to monitor proceedings. Dr Bawumia was in the witness box to defend the case of the NPP,” he added.

Court Attendance

Tsatsu Tsikata and Lawyer Tony Lithur representing the petitioner, Justin Amenuvor with Somuah Asamoah for 1st Respondent and Akoto Ampaw with Frank Davies, Kwaku Asirifi and Yaw Oppong for 2nd Respondent were all in court on Wednesday, February 3.

Present at the hearing were National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, NDC General Secretary Johsnon Asiedu Nketia, running mate for NDC in 2020 election, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman among others.

Supporting the 2nd Respondent were the NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, 2020 NPP Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu, National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, Information Minister designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a lead member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere Darko a among others.

Representing the Electoral Commission were the Chairperson Jean Mensa, and two deputies; Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey.