Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to build a University for the people of the North Eastern Region if voted into power in the 2020 election.

He says the people of the North Eastern Region deserve a tertiary institution so that young people who complete their secondary education can further their education in the region.

According to him there are plans under his government when elected to harness the human resources in the region by building technical and vocational training institution in the region with their training cost borne by the state.

The former President was speaking to the people of Gamabaga in the North Eastern Region during a campaign tour deep in the night on Wednesday.

“The North Eastern Region is going to get a university campus here so that our young people who want to continue into tertiary education can do so.”

He says young people will be registered to undergo free apprenticeship training at the various technical and vocational training schools.

“Every district that does not have a secondary technical school is going to have a vocational training centre, and we are going to register all the young people in the district, and we will send you there batch by batch free of charge and you don’t have to pay everything.” he added.