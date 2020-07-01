59 minutes ago

Former president John Dramani Mahama receiving a copy of the manifesto from the team

The manifesto committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented a copy of the party’s manifesto to presidential candidate and former president John Dramani Mahama.

The candidate who shared the news on his official Facebook page said the manifesto will represent the NDC and any social contract with Ghanaians.

He expressed gratitude to persons and organisations who contributed to the manifesto.

Mr. Mahama in his post wrote: "I have received a copy of our manifesto for the December 2020 elections from the Manifesto Working Committee. This document, The People’s Manifesto, will represent the NDC and my social contract with the good people of Ghana. I thank you all for your contributions to the compilation, and as I have promised, I look forward to the Policy Dialogue Series through which I will be sharing details of the various sectors and themes of the Manifesto.”

Some few weeks ago, the NDC outlined 18 major things it will do should it assume office.

Read below the 18 things the party has promised to do;

1. Pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked-up in full and restore indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector.

2. Reduce the size of government by at least forty (40) ministers to reduce government expenditure and channel those resources into the productive sectors of the economy for the benefit of Ghanaians.

3. Provide free Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) from the second cycle to Tertiary level to build the human resource base of the nation for industrial development, entrepreneurship and job creation.

4. Institute a National Apprenticeship Program in line with his vision of rapid industrialization and job creation for the country.

5. Scrap the 50% increment in the Communication Service Tax to reduce the cost of telephoning and data. This will reduce the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the country.

6. Construct a regional hospital for each of the six (6) newly-created regions and the Western Region to improve access to quality and efficient health care delivery.

7. Provide districts without hospitals with fully-equipped modern health facilities.

8. Take healthcare to the doorsteps of the people by building a first of its kind “Onipa Nua” Hospital Ship and deploy it to provide medical services to the inaccessible riverine and fishing communities on the inland Volta water ways.

Additionally, the next Mahama government will rehabilitate the “Onuador” mobile vans that have been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo government and procure more, to provide medical outreach services in underserved and hard to reach areas in all the 16 regions of the country.

9. Construct two (2) new international-standard Infectious Diseases Centers and two (2) additional international research centers.

10. Abolish the dreaded double-track system of secondary education through an emergency and massive infrastructure drive. This will ensure a conducive environment and one-track qualitative learning experience for SHS students.

11. Establish University Campuses in each of the six (6) newly-created regions.

12. Abolish the mandatory national service and obnoxious licensure exams for teacher trainees and restore the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates. Let me state unequivocally that no teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government.

Additionally, the promotion and welfare of teachers will be prioritised by the next Mahama government.

13. Restore the automatic employment of Nursing Trainee graduates. Again let me state unequivocally, that no nursing trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government.

14. Restore the distribution of free cocoa fertilizer and chemicals to cocoa farmers to boost cocoa yield and improve the welfare of cocoa farmers.

15. Complete the Eastern Corridor roads, dualise the Aflao, Cape Coast and Kumasi roads among others.

16. Complete all abandoned or uncompleted hospital and health projects, educational projects, road projects and other infrastructural projects in the country.

17. Punish corruption and end the practice of nepotism.

18. Train, remunerate and empower assembly members to be responsible for the local level registration of births and deaths in their electoral areas, to improve the national population register.