1 hour ago

A flagbearer hopeful on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will file his nomination to contest the 13th May 2023 primaries on Tuesday at 1.00 pm.

Originally planned for Monday, the John Mahama Campaign says it is “very sorry for the postponement, which is in response to a request from the party to reschedule because of the presentation of the party’s True State of the Nation Address on Monday.”

Mr. Mahama will however continue his first phase tour of the Ashanti Region, which ends today, a statement by the aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said.

John Mahama who is a one-term former president is seeking to return to power after he was defeated by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Mr. Mahama believes the Akufo-Addo government has put the country into reverse gear.

Below is the full statement from Mahama’s campaign team:

PRESS RELEASE

John Mahama to file nomination on Tuesday

National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspiring presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, will file his nomination to contest the 13th May 2023 primaries on Tuesday at 1.00pm.

Originally planned for Monday, the John Mahama Campaign says it is very sorry for the postponement, which is in response to a request from the party to reschedule because of the presentation of the party’s True State of the Nation Address on Monday.

President Mahama will however continue his first phase tour of the Ashanti Region, which ends today.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Spokesperson

Sunday, March 19, 2023.