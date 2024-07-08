8 hours ago

John Mahama, the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced plans to overhaul sports infrastructure nationwide should he win the upcoming election.

Ghana has long grappled with inadequate sports facilities, many of which are now deteriorating. Addressing these challenges was a focal point during a recent press conference held on Sunday evening.

While not committing to constructing new stadiums outright, the former President outlined a broader strategy under his proposed "Big Push" initiative.

This initiative aims to allocate funds over five years towards essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and potentially sports facilities.

Mahama emphasized the role of sports in a 24-hour economy, highlighting its potential to contribute significantly to national life.

He pledged support for private sector involvement in sports facilities to enhance accessibility and services, including evening activities for public enjoyment.

Currently, Ghana's sports landscape heavily relies on limited facilities like the Borteyman and Legon Sports Complex, built for the 2023 African Games.

Mahama's proposal seeks to expand and improve such infrastructure, ensuring better resources for sports development and community engagement nationwide.