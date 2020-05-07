3 hours ago

The ruling New Patriotic Party's Communications Director in the Eastern Region, Mr. David Prah has called the bluff of the Former President and the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama for his purported petition to the CID against Mr. Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abrony3 and described his actions as very hypocritical.

During his interaction with the media in Koforidua, Mr. David Prah expressed the view that the Former President Mahama has been encouraging Kelvin Taylor, NDC assigned Communicator who has been insulting and denigrating the President H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and other top NPP Government Officials in the country . Mr. Prah argued that all the insults, aspersions and derogatory statements from Kelvin Taylor have the endorsement of Mr. Mahama and the NDC party.

My Brothers and Sisters, you know this Kelvin Taylor is an assigned Communicator for NDC and Mr. Mahama to insult, denigrate and subject the President H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and other Government/NPP officials to public ridicule, an assignment he (Kelvin Taylor) has executed and continue to execute to the delight of the Former President John Mahama, Executives and the entire NDC membership, Mr. David Prah stated.

Mr. Prah's statement comes at the back of petition by the former President Mr. John Dramani Mahama to the Police CID against the New Patriotic Party's Bono East Chairman Mr. Kwame Baffoe aka Abrony3 that he ( Mr. Mahama) is behind the death of Former President Attah Mills, an allegation he (Mr. Mahama) has denied.

Mr. David Prah wondered why Mr. Mahama will deny and take position on an allegation he has sent petition to the Police CID for an investigation. I believe the NDC , Mr Mahama should wait for conclusion of his own petition and not to clear himself by his quick denial, Mr. Prah advised.

He advised the Former President Mahama to personally make himself available to the CID anytime he is called upon to assist with the investigation and not to over rely on his supposed Lawyers to run errands on his behalf.

Speaking to the Journalist in Koforidua , Mr. David Prah stated Mr. Mahama can go ahead to petition the Inspector General Police (IGP) until he stops his Sammy Gyamfi, Kelvin Taylor, Asiedu Nketia, Koku Mawule Nenevor and Kweku's Boahen from insulting H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and other NPP Executives, they will continue to expose he (Mr. Mahama's) and his NDC party's hypocrisy.

The Eastern Regional Communications Team Leader has called on Mr. Mahama to first educate his NDC Communicators on Intellectual Political Communications and Issues Based Campaign which Ghanaians deserve. However, Mr. Mahama will leaves his NDC Communicators to insult and spew invectives on their political opponents and turns to complain when same is done to him.

He indicated that Mr. Mahama is only seeking attention and hope to gain sympathy from his party members for his failure to name his Running Mate. He asked Ghanaians to ignore same.

According to the Vociferous NPP Eastern Regional Communications Director, the erstwhile Mahama NDC Government remains the worst in the history of Ghana that subjected Ghanaians to torture through the painful and unforgettable Dumsor, GYEEDA Scandal, SADA thievery, WAYOMI Saga, Bus Branding Cash, NCA Spy Machine Scandal, Collapse of Industries, Mass Youth/Graduate Unemployment, Inflated Project Cost, Insults on Chiefs, Traditional and Religious Authorities, Distribution of Headpans to Kayayies policy, etc.

Mr. David Prah appealed to the good people of Ghana to continue to support Nana Akufo led NPP Government to continue give us good governance in this crucial times of COVID-19.

He reminded us all to continue to follow the necessary protocols such as regular washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol based hand sanitizer, wearing of nose/mouth covers, practicing social/physical distance, staying home if one has nothing needful doing outside, etc. to enable us protect ourselves against the dreaded pandemic.

Mr. David Prah admonished all well meaning Ghanaians to ignore the opposition leader, his cohorts and their level of dishonesty and hypocrisy.