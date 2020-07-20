31 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Maham’s son, Shafik Mahama has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in a glamourous yet simple ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to Famebugs, Shafik, who is the first son of the Mahama married Asma, an Algerian who is based in the United Arab Emirates, where the couple met in school.

The report said the ceremony was very private with just a few friends to the couple attending.

Plans have been made for a bigger wedding to happen after COVID-19 but it will strictly be a family affair, according to the gossip blog.

However, Asma the bride now Mrs Mahama, who is from the Northen African country, didn’t take chances as she looked her best for her big day and brags of being her makeup artist for her special day.

For us, the newly married has killed her job to look her best but we aren’t surprised because she has been a person with a sweet taste for class when it comes to fashion and looking good.

