45 minutes ago

Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah, has lauded the national team's recent performances under Otto Addo's management.

After a period of struggling to secure victories, the Black Stars achieved consecutive wins against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers held in June.

Mensah, who played alongside Addo during Ghana's debut appearance at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, expressed confidence in Addo's ability to steer Ghana towards qualification for the 2026 edition.

Reflecting on the team's progress, Mensah emphasized the challenges faced prior to Addo's tenure and commended the coach for successfully uniting the players.

"It hasn't been easy given the team's previous struggles, but Otto Addo has done a remarkable job in rebuilding unity among the squad. Judging from their performances in the qualifiers, I believe they have performed admirably," Mensah remarked during the Ghana Football Awards held in Accra over the weekend.

"We all need to trust and support him. I am optimistic that he will continue to excel," Mensah added.

Otto Addo was reappointed earlier this year on an initial 34-month contract, with the possibility of an extension for an additional 24 months.

John Mensah, who also represented Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, brings valuable insight into the team's dynamics and the impact of coaching changes over the years.