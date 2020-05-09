26 minutes ago

Former Kenya international, Charles Okwemba, has picked former Ghana International Michael Essien as a far better footballer than his former teammate John Mikel Obi.

Essien joined the Blues in 2005 from French Ligue 1 side, Lyon and went on to score 17 goals and 168 career appearances over a nine-year spell before making the move to AC Milan.

The versatile Ghanaian midfielder was the toast of most Chelsea fans due to his superlative performance.

“Every coach would love to have a combative midfielder like Essien in his team,” Okwemba told Goal on Friday.

“He was a very powerful and energetic box to box midfielder who played passionately and hated losing. One thing with him was his work rate; it was why he was loved at the club and went on to be an asset for the team.”

“Essien was a great tackler and adapted fast with the situation on the pitch, but his consistency and attitude always worked for him.”

The 40-year-old has explained why he will go for the Ghanaian at any given time as opposed to another former Chelsea midfielder, former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel.

“Mikel yes was talented but is nowhere close to Essien; the latter, literally, fought to help his team. No wonder [Jose] Mourinho signed him for Real Madrid.

“If given chance, I will choose Essien for my team over Mikel, no two ways about it.”

Michael Essien and Mikel Obi both played for Chelsea for many years and won many laurels.