3 hours ago

Former Black Stars player turned assistant coach, John Paintsil, has shed light on the origins and significance of the team's unique tradition of welcoming new players with a dance ritual.

This practice, dating back to 2007, has become synonymous with the Ghanaian national team, fostering unity and camaraderie among players.

Paintsil, who now serves as an assistant coach under head coach Otto Addo, initiated this tradition during his playing days as a means to bring the team closer together.

He explained that the idea stemmed from a desire to enhance communication and unity among players, particularly newcomers.

“It was very tough and difficult to communicate amongst the stars, when players arrived, they were all scattered around different places, so I was sitting down and I said football without unity you can’t go. So, I came up with this dance as every first-time player, when you come, you must dance, compulsory. So, Dede was sitting down and Muntari and I just went to drag him. So, it has been there since and these things always bring us together as it keeps all of us going,” he said.

The tradition requires newly invited players to entertain their teammates by performing a welcome dance upon joining the squad.

Paintsil recalled how he introduced this ritual, starting with star player Andre Ayew, and how it has endured beyond his generation of players.

“Our head coach I remember in 2006 World Cup against USA, I missed my move and Dempsey was clean through on goal, I felt I was done because during that time you make a mistake in the national team and you don’t return. I turned around and I saw him, he trekked for me and won the ball and I was saved. That is why I said you play for your teammates so I’d say thank you very much for keeping this going,” he further added.

Expressing satisfaction that the tradition has continued, Paintsil emphasized its importance in strengthening team unity and communication, both on and off the field. He believes that maintaining this culture is crucial for the Black Stars' success.

Paintsil, known for his illustrious playing career with over 80 appearances for the national team and stints with clubs like Fulham and West Ham, transitioned into coaching after retiring in 2016.

He expressed his commitment to contributing to Ghanaian football by leveraging his experience and expertise.

Despite a disappointing debut as an assistant coach, with the team suffering a 2-1 loss to Nigeria, Paintsil remains determined to restore the Black Stars' glory.