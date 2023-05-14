2 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian striker John Yeboah showcased his scoring prowess as he found the back of the net in Slask Wroclaw's 3-1 win against Wisla Plock in the Polish Ekstraklasa on Saturday afternoon.

From the first whistle to the final moments, Slask Wroclaw displayed a focused approach, prioritizing possession and employing high-pressing tactics. John Yeboah started the game alongside Erik Exposito in the attacking line-up.

After an initial flurry of attacks, the pace of the encounter settled down. Both teams exhibited composure, calmly attempting to create scoring opportunities.

It was Wisla Plock who broke the deadlock, with Bartosz Śpiączk finding the back of the net in the 30th minute.

However, Slask Wroclaw quickly responded just six minutes later, as Matías Nahuel capitalized on an assist from striker Erik Exposito to restore parity.

The home side's defenders remained resolute, ensuring that the score remained level at 1-1.

In the second half, it was John Yeboah who made his mark on the game. After receiving an excellent pass from Erik Exposito, Yeboah confidently slotted the ball into the back of the net, giving Slask Wroclaw a well-deserved lead.

Exposito continued to play a pivotal role in the encounter, providing his third assist of the game as his pass found Dennis Jastrzembski, who made it 3-1 for Slask Wroclaw.

In the dying moments of the match, John Yeboah was substituted as part of the team's injury-time strategy, having made a significant impact on the result.

The victory highlights Slask Wroclaw's strong performance and their ability to convert scoring opportunities. The team will look to build on this success in their upcoming fixtures, aiming to climb higher in the Polish Ekstraklasa standings.