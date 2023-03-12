1 hour ago

John Yeboah grabbed a consolation goal for his Polish side Śląsk Wrocław in the 4-1 defeat against Raków in the Polish Esrtraklasa on Friday evening.

The home side started the game on the front foot as they posed all the probing questions to the away side who stood firm.

But their resistance was broken in the 36th minute as Vladyslav Kocherhin gave the host Rak.ow the lead in the game.

Ivi Lopez scored the first of his brace in the 49th minute as the goal was initially ruled out for offside but the VAR intervened and the goal was given to make it 2-0.

Bartosz Nowak made it 3-0 for the host in the 55th minute as he headed home a cross from Jean Carlos.

The German-born Ghanaian striker John Yeboah came on in the 57th minute from the bench and soon made his presence felt as he grabbed a consolation goal for his side in the 68th minute after Ivi Lopez had scored the fourth goal for the host in the 67th minute.