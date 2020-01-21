56 minutes ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the public to join the fight against a plan by the Electoral Commission (EC) to introduce a new biometric voting system for the next general elections.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Tuesday that it was in the interest of every Ghanaian, not only the supporters of NDC, to ensure that the EC and its Commissioners do not take a decision that can plunge the country into chaos.

According to him, contrary to the EC’s claim that voters’ register was not credible, it was rather the EC and its Commissioners whose actions lack credibility.

Mr Asiedu Nketia made the comments in Twi when he addressed thousands of protesters who had poured onto the streets in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, to demonstrate against the plans to compile a new voters’ register.

The demonstration was organised by the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters’ Register, a group of opposition political parties fighting the EC’s decision.

The group is led by the NDC but also has the All People’s Party (APC), People’s National Convention (PNC), among others.

Asiedu Nketia also accused the EC of corruption, alleging that the monopoly the EC enjoys over election matters, coupled with its uninformed discretion makes graft rife at the Commission.

“He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day,” he said.

You have to join us in this fight because the fight won’t go anywhere but it will be right here with us. And you may now have to fight it in the worse form after the elections and there is a disagreement, he said.

He warned that unless God intervenes, the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections could turn chaotic with “bullets flying left, right, centre.”



