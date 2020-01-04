11 minutes ago

Rashid Alhassan is staying grounded after joining Medeama on a permanent contract.

The defender is one of the new faces to have joined the Tarkwa based side for the upcoming season.

The centre-back is expected to play some crucial role for the side in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

And says he is ready to work his way up to the top.

“This is a massive move for me and I’m looking forward to working hard to win a place in the team.

“This is a big club with huge expectations. It’s a delight to be part of family.

“The rest lies on me and others to work our sucks off to make the team.”

Alhassan was an unused substitute as Medeama won 3-1 at Ebusua Dwarfs last week.