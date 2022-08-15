5 hours ago

Joint 77 a former militant of the Shatta Movement has joined a new management team headed by the Chief Executive Officer of King of All Perfumes Ghana Mr Kennedy Antoh.

As part of measures put in place by the new management team, Joint 77 has released a new single with multiple award-winning musician Nero X.

Speaking to Mr Kennedy Antoh also known in the showbiz space as King of All Perfumes he noted that the music lovers and fans of Joint 77 will now glimpse a new Joint 77 and should therefore expect more songs for him this year.

"Measures are being put in place to ensure that Joint 77 becomes more vibrant in the music scene so as a management team we will ensure that he does more collaborations with Stonebwoy, Kevin Bwoy, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Samini, Mr Drew, King Promise among others".

He furthermore noted that Joint 77 has the musical talent already so it will not be difficult in handling him as far as music is concerned.

" As we are all aware Joint 77 has musical talent already and with good management like me his brand will be known on the global stage", he added.

According to him, Joint 77 will soon feature Davido, Wizkid, Patoranking, and Burna boy to also make impact in the Nigerian music market.