1 hour ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot made his debut for his English League One side Charlton Athletic on Saturday in the 2-2 drawn game against Accrington Stanley.

Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.

Charlton had taken the lead after 36 minutes when Diallang Jaiyesimi's cross found Scott Fraser who side-footed home from 12 yards.

The English-born shot-stopper was amazing as he kept his side in the game, especially in the second half and made four crucial saves in the game.

Jojo Wollacott put up a starring role in the opening draw at Accrington Stanley. Without his heroics, especially in the second half, Charlton would probably have lost the game.

The chances kept coming for Accrington but Matt Lowe was denied from close range, Jojo Wollacott turned a Sean McConville strike around the post and Shaun Whalley's effort was kept out by the Addicks keeper's legs.

It was the second week running that the former Swindon Town man has shone, as fans were also impressed with his display in the final pre-season friendly against Swansea City at The Valley seven days earlier.

At the Wham Stadium the keeper was kept busy for much of the second half, as Stanley bombarded his penalty area – and he couldn’t really be blamed for either goal when he was twice left exposed by his defence for close range finishes.

It’s hard to see last season’s regular keeper Craig MacGillivray, who started 43 times in 2021-22, making a return to the League One line-up in the near future, unless Wollacott picks up an injury.