2 hours ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott played his first-ever game as he steps up his fitness after returning from injury as he played for Charlton U-21 in their friendly game against AFC Bournemouth.

His side played a behind-closed-doors friendly where they defeated their opponent 2-1 with the Ghanaian playing in goal.

The player is on the mend as he nears first-team football after suffering a broken finger and undergoing surgery on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Wollacott missed out on Ghana's 26-man squad for the tournament through the injury he suffered with days to name Ghana's squad.

He was primed to be Ghana's number-one goalkeeper at their mundial but the injury curtailed his involvement.

Wollacott helped the Black Stars secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a string of saves during the playoff against Nigeria in March 2022.

The goalkeeper made his Ghanaian debut against Zimbabwe in October 2021 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier which the Black Stars won 3-1.

He has earned 11 caps for Ghana and was part of Ghana's squad at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.