3 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of always making things up to ‘confuse’ Ghanaians.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia claims the Second Gentleman of the land behavorial conduct depicts that of a “retired magician” – adding that, “he jokes a lot”.

“He doesn’t bring out facts when addressing issues. What he does is concert and his irritating laughter. He behaves like a magician leaving his audiences confused . . . even today magicians have stopped working,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

Dr Bawumia, at the Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi Tuesday, said the NDC should provide facts that are veriable to challenge his claims.

In his presentation, the Vice President also pointed out that any professional or economist who does not put what he learnt from textbooks into practice is likely to "end up mismanaging the economy with Akonfem Economic Management Techniques, with disastrous results."

He challenged the NDC to present a contrary set of data to contest all what he had put out and not resort to "insults or running away to Burkina Faso".

Discussing the NPP’s Town Hall meeting and Results Fair in Kumasi, General Mosquito said most of the results claimed to have achieved by the NPP are questionable.

“He thinks he has gotten some Ghanaians who are toys . . . ,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.

Listen to interview....

Source: peacefmonline.com