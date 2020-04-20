2 hours ago

Italian born Ghanaian footballer Mario Balotteli says he loves foods from the country of his biological parents.

The eccentric striker has disclosed his love for Ghanaian delicacy Jollof and fufu as his favourite foods.

Ballotelli disclosed in an Instagram live interview with the legendary Thiery Henry in a wide range of issues that he does not fancy cooking but loves to eat 'pasta and jollof rice' and occasionally local Ghanaian dish "fufu'.

"I can cook basic stuffs but not even good," he told Henry. "To be honest cooking is not my stuff, I don't like it to be honest," he added.

He also says that the best foods he usually consume at home are African meals.

"I like to eat Pasta, a lot of meat, then I have some African dishes I like, like jollof rice, of course that's the best," he said with a big smile.

"I can eat vegetables , not a lot, some fish but for me African jollof rice is the best and Pasta."

Henry went on to ask him about Ghanaian delicacy fufu, and Balotelli answered,"I like fufu but fufu you can eat once every three weeks it's a bit heavier."

Mario Balotelli was born in Palermo, Sicily, as the son of Ghanaian immigrants.

The family moved to Bagnolo Mella in the province of Brescia, Lombardy, when he was two

He was later adopted by the powerful Balotelli family in Italy and has gone on to represent the country of his birth 36 times scoring 14 goals.