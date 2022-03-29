2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has visited and met with Elubo border security officials for a briefing on travel arrangements and security situation a day after Ghana reopened its land borders.

Although at the time of the MP’s visit, the Ivorian border was yet to be reopened, the Jomoro MP expressed satisfaction with the relief it has brought to the people living in border towns.

“The reopening has been overdue considering the concerns expressed by the people when they demonstrated over the negative impact the border closure brought on their livelihoods and businesses for the past two years. We are very excited, and I have come this morning to support and also meet with the stakeholders as well as the security person to find out the way forward. Thus, what are the challenges and the things put in place that will help the people wanting to use the border.”

“So I have had a meeting with them where they told me measures put in place, and I’m very excited the borders have officially been reopened. I’m looking forward to businesses bouncing back because Elubo has become a ghost town due to non-activity at the closed border, but I hope things pick up soon,“ she said.

The Jomoro MP also hinted of plans to discuss support for those who have lost their capital.

“Two years of no business activity at the border is long enough, and I know a lot of people who had taken bank loans and couldn’t repay. We will see what we can do for them. I can’t say much about what we will do for them, but I will have a meeting with them on that,“ she added.

Source: citifmonline