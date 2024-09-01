5 hours ago

FC Basel's rising star, Jonas Adjetey Adjei, has been called up to the Ghanaian national team to replace the injured Alexander Djiku for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The 20-year-old defender, who has recently been impressing in the Swiss Super League, will make his debut appearance with the Black Stars.

Adjetey's inclusion is a significant step in his career, showcasing his rapid development since starting at Teshie Football Academy, with subsequent moves to Accra Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea before joining FC Basel.

Adjetey is set to join the national squad on Monday as they prepare for the qualifiers, beginning with a home fixture against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 5.

This will be followed by an away match against Niger in Berkane, Morocco, on Monday, September 9, 2024.

His addition comes at a crucial time for Ghana, as they aim to secure their place in the upcoming AFCON tournament.