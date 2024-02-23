2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has extended a warm welcome to his compatriot Joseph Paintsil upon the latter's entry into Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

The Black Stars forward recently inked a deal to join MLS powerhouse LA Galaxy in February, transitioning from Belgium's KR Genk.

Paintsil's move adds to the growing contingent of Ghanaian talent in the American soccer league, joining former champions such as Latif Blessing, Kwadwo Opoku, Yaw Yeboah, and Mensah himself.

Mensah, an MLS veteran, has previously played for Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes. Ahead of the new season, he reunited with his former coach Caleb Porter at New England Revolution.

"Welcome to the MLS, my brother," Mensah reposted after Paintsil shared images of his initial training session with the Los Angeles-based club.

While Paintsil and Mensah are set to compete in different conferences, they may encounter each other on the field during the course of the MLS season.

Paintsil could potentially make his MLS debut in the season opener against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution will kick off their season with an away match against DC United.