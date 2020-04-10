39 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe says Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah is the toughest defender he faced in the Ghana Premier League.

The pair met when Bekoe was playing for Kotoko while Mensah was a player at Obuasi Ashantigold.

Eric Bekoe played just a season for Kumasi Asante Kotoko helping them win the league and FA Cup double in the 2007/2008 season.

He concedes it was tough facing him despite playing against the like of Daniel Coleman and the likes during his time.

"Jonathan Mensah is the best defender I played against in the Ghana Premier League," he told Sikka Sports.

The Asante Kotoko striker was one of the best strikers on the local scene during his days but spent a season in Ghana before moving to Egyptian side Petrojet.