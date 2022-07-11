2 hours ago

Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah played for his Major League Soccer MLS side Columbus Crew on Saturday as they defeated Chicago Fire 3-2 after coming from behind.

The club captain played the entire duration of the game as they secured maximum points at the Soldier Field.

Home side Chicago Fire took the lead through Rafael Czicho in the 29th minute as he grabbed his first MLS goal in his 14th match.

Mueller doubled the advantage for the host to make it 2-0 but Columbus reduced the deficit thanks to Derrick Etienne.

Lucas Zelarayan had the pinpoint pass that split the defense, allowing Etienne an open look from the left side.

Zelarayan was the catalyst for the second goal of the transition. He drew the defense before sending the ball to his right where Luis Diaz found Etienne with a pass to make it 2-2.

Hernandez scored the match winner as he chipped the ball inside the left post over goalkeeper Gabriel Slovina as the Crew extended their unbeaten streak to six.

Chicago Fire finished the game with 10 men after Miguel Navarro was given a red card for violent conduct in the 90th minute.