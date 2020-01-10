2 hours ago

VVV Venlo's Ghanaian attacker, Jonathan Opoku has been named in the Dutch Eredivisie team-of-the-week.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian forward scored the equalizer for his side in their 2-1 win at Waalwijk over the weekend.

Opoku's impressive display was rewarded with a place in the team of the week in the Netherlands due to his performance in his side’s great comeback win over the weekend.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian talisman netted his sixth league goal for the Yellow and Blacks this season in the Netherlands Eredivisie.