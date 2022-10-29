6 hours ago

Former Ghana goalkeeper Joe Carr believes that Charlton Athletic shot-stopper, Joojo Wollacot should be the first choice for the team heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In October 2021, Wollacot made his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe but fast forward he is the number one goalkeeper despite some initial doubts about his abilities.

Wollacot helped Ghana secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the qualifiers and also the play off game against Nigeria.

In an interview, Joe Carr stated that; "Among the goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott has kept more matches for the national team in recent times, so I believe he is the right man to be in post for Ghana at the World Cup.

"We cannot use any other goalkeeper for try and error sake. In the absence of Wollacott, Richard Ofori should be in the post. I remember Ofori was our number one but he has missed out at the moment. So, ideally, Ofori should serve as the backup goalkeeper to Wollacott," he added.

Wollacott is in line to be in Ghana's final squad for the mundial which starts off from 20th, November to December 18th.