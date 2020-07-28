6 minutes ago

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has capped an impressive campaign by scooping a hat trick of awards at Crystal Palace end of season gala awards.

The 28 year old striker took away the clubs player of the season accolade which is solely voted for by fans of the club and also made away with the players player of the year award which is voted for by his teammates.

He crowned it all by picking up the club's goal of the season award with his wonderful solo strike against West Ham United in the match day 17 game in the English Premier League.

Captain Luka Milivojevic presented Ayew with his trophy at Selhurst Park, saying: "When you win Players’ Player of the Season, that has the biggest vote in my opinion.

"It’s something you deserve this season. I think you’ve been amazing, you deserve it, so congratulations and hope to repeat again next season - we need you!"

Jordan Ayew netted nine times across the campaign and featured in 38 games for the Eagles in the Premier League.