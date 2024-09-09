8 hours ago

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has been excluded from the Black Stars' lineup by head coach Otto Addo for their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Niger.

Ayew, who started in Ghana's previous match—a narrow 1-0 loss to Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi—has been replaced by Inaki Williams, who came off the bench in that game.

Otto Addo has also included Majeed Ashimeru in the starting XI following his impressive display of energy and adventurous play after being introduced in the match against Angola.

Ashimeru will replace Elisha Owusu, who previously paired with captain Thomas Partey in the midfield.

The rest of the lineup that faced Angola remains unchanged for the clash against Niger.

Lawrence Ati Zigi continues as the goalkeeper, while Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu, and Abdul Mumin retain their spots in the back four.

In midfield, Partey will partner with Ashimeru. Up front, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are also set to feature.

Ghana is determined to secure their first win in the qualifiers after their unexpected defeat to Angola, which ended their 24-year unbeaten run at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The match against Niger will take place at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, with kick-off scheduled for 4:00 pm Ghana time.