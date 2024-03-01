2 hours ago

Jordan Ayew has secured a spot in EA FC's Team of the Week for the first time this season, following his outstanding performances for Crystal Palace.

The 32-year-old striker showcased his brilliance by scoring a sensational goal against Everton and later delivering an assist as well as finding the back of the net against Burnley within a span of six days.

Ayew, the Ghanaian international, received an improved rating of 85, earning recognition among the top players for week 24 worldwide.

He joins elite company alongside players such as Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk, Al Ahli's Roberto Firminio, and former Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke, who currently plies his trade for DC United, in the coveted Team of the Week.

This achievement marks Ayew as only the third player from Palace to make EA FC's Team of the Week, following in the footsteps of Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise.

Throughout the ongoing Premier League season, Ayew has showcased consistent performances, tallying four goals and providing six assists.

His remarkable goal against Everton has garnered a nomination for the Premier League Goal of the Month, while he remains a frontrunner for the Palace Player of the Month award.