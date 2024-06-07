4 hours ago

Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace secured a late victory for the Black Stars against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, matching his elder brother Andre Ayew's impressive goal record for the national team.

The stunning victory saw the Black Stars overturn a deficit to upset Group I's top-ranked team on Thursday night.

Jordan's crucial goal marked his 24th since debuting for the West African powerhouse in September 2010, achieving the milestone in 101 games.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew, the current captain of the national team, has amassed 24 goals in 114 appearances since his debut in August 2007.

Their father, Abedi Pele, a legendary figure in Ghanaian football, contributed 19 goals in 73 games during his illustrious tenure with the Black Stars.

With this milestone, Jordan Ayew aims to maintain his scoring streak as the Black Stars prepare to face the Central African Republic in matchday four of the qualifiers.

The crucial fixture is scheduled for Monday at 7 pm at the Baba Yara Stadium.