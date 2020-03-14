2 hours ago

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has now equalled the record of most goals scored by a Ghanaian in the English Premier League.

The 28-year-old scored the solitary goal for Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon to take his season tally to 8 goals this season.

That strike has now taken Jordan Ayew level on the Premier League's Ghanaian scorers chart along with the legendary attacker Anthony Yeboah.

Before Saturday Yeboah was the leading Ghanaian with 24 goals with Ayew just a goal shy of his numbers.

But the former Olympique Marseille man equalled that record at the Selhurt Park when he latched on to a James McArthur pass inside the box to score his second goal in as many games for Palace.

Below is the official numbers for Ghanaian players.

1. Tony Yeboah-24 goals

1. Jordan Ayew– 24 goals

3. Andre Ayew – 21 goals

4. Michael Essien – 17 goals

5. Asamoah Gyan – 10 goals