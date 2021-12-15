1 hour ago

After going 44 matches and stretching over a year Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has now scored on his 45th attempt in the English Premier League for his side Crystal Palace against Southampton on Wednesday night.

Ayew's last goal in the Premier League came in the 2020/2021 season when he netted against Leeds in November 2020.

The Ghanaian striker has gone a long time without scoring for the Eagles and has been a victim of public ridicule from a cross section of Palace and Ghana fans.

In recent times his performance has been very good for the Eagles as last week he set up Conor Gallagher for his first goal in their 3-1 win against Everton.

Jordan Ayew squeezed in a shot from an acute angle from the right side after Odsonne Edourd sent a cross cum shot his way to make it 2-2 for his side against Southampton.

It is the 29 year old's first goal of the season in the English Premier League despite his recent good form.