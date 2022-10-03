2 hours ago

Jordan Ayew believes his Crystal Palace deserved a least a point against Chelsea in their Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Chelsea came from behind to hand Palace a 2-1 defeat after taking the lead in the game through Odsonne Edourd in the 9th minute of the game.

Jordan Ayew crossed from the right side of the Chelsea penalty box before the Frenchman applied a finish as the ball looped into the top corner for the opening goal.

Midway through the first half, veteran defender Thiago Silva who attempted to shield the ball from a Jordan Ayew challenge was left on the floor as Ayew was about 25 yards through on goal although a Chelsea defender was closing in but the Brazilian used his hands to push the ball from Ayew's feet but was only shown a yellow card despite a VAR review.

The Ghanaian forward who was used in midfield in the game says that they deserved at least a draw for their effort.

“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” Ayew said after the game. “This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute.

“I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team. We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.

“We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. There is something missing, and we need to work hard.”

“We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.

“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”

Conor Gallagher struck late to hand Grahm Potter's side late win in his first Premier League match as Chelsea coach.