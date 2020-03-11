4 hours ago

Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has showered praises on striker Jordan Ayew, expressing satisfaction over what the 28-year-old done so far for club and country .

Ayew is having an incredible season in the English Premier League and Appiah feels vindicated of what he said about the Crystal Palace hitman.

“I knew automatically that Jordan would be a great player, Appiah said in an interview with Pulse.com.gh.

"And from those days, every interview I did, I said Jordan will one day carry the whole nation on his shoulders.

“And truly he has done a lot since joining the national team.”

His statement comes a day after the Ghanaian International proved the difference once more for Roy Hodgson's side as he converted his eighth league goal of the campaign with a smart finish from the edge of the penalty area after 28 minutes.

Jordan has since kicked on and is currently Ghana’s joint-highest scorer in Premier League history with 24 goals (a record he holds alongside Tony Yeboah).

Coach Appiah, 59, worked with the striker for almost a decade, first as an assistant and later as the substantive coach of the Black Stars.

And, during the 2019 AFCON, Appiah picked the 28-year-old as his first-choice striker, ahead of Asamoah Gyan.

Ayew's eight league goals have been worth a significant 15 points to Palace's fight this season and, following a serious injury to loan signing Cenk Tosun, his continued contribution will prove crucial to how far Palace can go in the remaining games.