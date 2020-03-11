Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has showered praises on striker Jordan Ayew, expressing satisfaction over what the 28-year-old done so far for club and country .

Ayew  is having an incredible season in the English Premier League  and Appiah  feels vindicated of what he said about the Crystal Palace hitman.

I knew automatically that Jordan would be a great player, Appiah said in an interview with Pulse.com.gh.

"And from those days, every interview I did, I said Jordan will one day carry the whole nation on his shoulders.

“And truly he has done a lot since joining the national team.”

Jordan Ayew has scored four goals in his last 11 Premier League games

His statement comes a day after the Ghanaian International proved the difference once more for Roy Hodgson's side as he converted his eighth league goal of the campaign with a smart finish from the edge of the penalty area after 28 minutes.

Jordan has since kicked on and is currently Ghana’s joint-highest scorer in Premier League history with 24 goals (a record he holds alongside Tony Yeboah).

Coach Appiah, 59, worked with the striker for almost a decade, first as an assistant and later as the substantive coach of the Black Stars.

And, during the 2019 AFCON, Appiah picked the 28-year-old as his first-choice striker, ahead of Asamoah Gyan.
Ayew's eight league goals have been worth a significant 15 points to Palace's fight this season and, following a serious injury to loan signing Cenk Tosun, his continued contribution will prove crucial to how far Palace can go in the remaining games.