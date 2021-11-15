2 hours ago

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has called for support for under fire Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew in order to rediscover his goal scoring touch.

The Ghana striker has hit a goal scoring drought for both club and country which spans a long time with most Ghanaians ridiculing the striker and calling for him to be dropped.

On Sunday against South Africa the Crystal Palace striker had one of his best games although he failed to score and missed a glorious chance very early in the game.

Although Jordan Ayew did not score a goal he was a constant threat for the Bafana Bafana back line and tormented them all evening.

He has been under intense criticism from a cross section of Ghanaians for his dry spell with some questioning why he should be handed an invitation.

His last goal came in November 2019, when he scored a penalty in the 1-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in a 2021 AFCON qualifying match.

Prince Tagoe told Angel TV that the striker has lost his confidence due to the constant criticism he has received.

“On a normal day, Jordan Ayew would've buried that chance but I think he has completely lost his confidence,” Prince Tagoe shared.

According to the ex-Hearts of Oak forward, now is the time for Ghanaians to support Jordan Ayew in order to help him rediscover his form of old.

“It's clear that the criticisms have affected him but we need to support him to rediscover. He works hard in every game,” the ex-Black Stars concluded.