3 hours ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has showered plaudits on his manager Roy Hodgson for his immediate impact at the club.

The septuagenarian took over the reins of the London club after the sacking of Patrick Viera when the club was drawn in the relegation dog fight but they are now clear and lie 11th with 40 points after 34 matches with four more to end the season.

He has scored three goal in five matches since former England manager took over the club increasing his goal tally for the season to four.

“Roy [Hodgson] has come in and done a really good job. He has experience, calmness and we knew him before. He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves,” Ayew told BBC Sport after the victory over West Ham.

The Eagles will play Tottenham Hotspurs in another London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on May 6.