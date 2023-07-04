3 hours ago

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has expressed his openness to the idea of playing in the Ghana Premier League before retiring from professional football.

The 31-year-old, who recently reached the milestone of scoring 100 career goals, has spent his entire career in Europe, primarily in France and England.

In an interview with GTV Sports Plus, Ayew hinted at the possibility of joining a team in the Ghanaian top-flight league, with a preference for a club based in Accra, where he is currently located.

He stated, "The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day, I could play for a team in Accra because I am based there."

Throughout his career, Ayew has had successful spells with renowned European clubs such as Marseille, Sochaux, Aston Villa, and Swansea City.

His wealth of experience and proven goal-scoring ability would undoubtedly add excitement and attention to the Ghana Premier League if he were to join a local team.

However, before any potential move to the domestic league, Ayew is scheduled to return to England this week to join Crystal Palace for their pre-season preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

He recently signed a one-year contract extension, securing his stay at the club until 2024.

Should Ayew eventually make his way to the Ghana Premier League, it would be a significant boost for local football and a chance for fans in Ghana to witness the talents of one of their own on home soil.