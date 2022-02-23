1 hour ago

Crystal Palace earned their first Premier League win of 2022 with victory over former boss Roy Hodgson's relegation-threatened Watford at Vicarage Road.

Wilfried Zaha scored two late goals to wrap up the points for Patrick Vieira's side after Conor Gallagher had put them ahead in the first half.

Chelsea loanee Gallagher guided a deft touch into his path from Tyrick Mitchell's cross and powered a strike past Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster.

And with the hosts chasing the game late on, Zaha converted with a neat finish from substitute Jordan Ayew's cross and then added a smart solo goal on the break.

Jean-Philippe Mateta had opened the scoring in the 15th minute, spinning and finding the net with an effort that took a deflection to wrong-foot Foster.

Watford levelled almost immediately when the unmarked Moussa Sissoko headed in Kiko Femenia's corner from close range.

The result sees Palace climb to 11th while Watford remain four points from a position of safety, having played more games than the sides above them.