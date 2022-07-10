6 hours ago

Ghanaian players, Jordan Ayew and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi were on the scoresheet for Crystal in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday which the Eagles won 5-4.

Crystal Palace took the lead inside the opening three minutes when Wilfried Zaha ran through on goal, setting up Eberechi Eze inside the box to stroke the ball past Bartosz Białkowski.

Jake Cooper flicked his header up in the air, allowing Benik Afobe to prod the ball into the net from point-blank range.

After a chaotic start to the game, the tempo started to calm down. It took until the 17th minute for another goal to come as Nathaniel Clyne was given too much space down the right. He forced Białkowski into a good save from a fierce shot, but the goalkeeper parried the ball straight into the path of Jordan Ayew, who rifled his effort into the back of the net.

Afobe was clearly keen to start his second spell in South London as strongly as possible, scoring his second goal of the game just after the half-hour mark. Ryan Leonard made a driving run from right wing-back, fizzing a pinpoint cross onto the head of the striker, who flicked the ball past Guaita.

The teams went into the break with the scores level at 2-2 after a tightly-fought opening half. Crystal Palace lead twice in the early stages of the match, but Millwall more than held their own and were able to come back from behind both times.

However, it was another substitute who would give the hosts the lead just three minutes after coming on. Jake O’Brien rose highest from Luka Milivojević’s corner to power his header into the back of the net.

Shortly after, Plange was played through down the left flank. His cross was deflected into the path of Benteke, who calmly tapped the ball past Białkowski to give Palace a two-goal lead for the first time in the game.

The Eagles struggled with defending set pieces in the Premier League last season, and Millwall exploited their weakness with 15 minutes left to play. Cresswell leaped up to force his header past Guaita, scoring a debut goal to get the Lions back into the game in the dying stages.

It would be another new signing who would level the scores shortly after Flemming fired home from 20 yards out. His effort hit the arm of Guaita, but the Spaniard couldn’t keep the ball out of the net as it flicked up into the top corner. However, Palace immediately rushed up the other end of the pitch and bundled the ball over the line from close range, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi confirmed as the scorer.

The South London derby ended with the Eagles running out as 5-4 winners in Beckenham.