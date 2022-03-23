3 hours ago

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has made a quick recovery from coronavirus after returning a positive test on Sunday during his side's FA Cup game against Everton.

The Ghanaian forward trained with the squad on Saturday and was in the squad to face the toffees but was excluded from the team.

According to reports the striker tested positive for COVID-19 that is why he was excluded from the Crystal Palace squad.

Jordan Ayew has tested negative for Covid and will join the team later this week in Kumasi ahead of the Nigeria game,” GFA communications director Henry Asante Twum revealed on Tuesday.

The 30 year old last featured for the Eagles in their drawn game against champions Manchester City- a game he came on as a substitute for Michael Olise on the 65th minute

He was named in the Ghana squad that will face Nigeria on the 25th March 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but was expected to miss the first leg clash but is currently on his way to Ghana.

Ghana will face Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Ayew has scored 18 goals in 73 appearances for the Black Stars since his debut in 2010, however, he hasn't found the net since scoring in the 3-1 win against Sao Tome and Principe on March 28, 2021.

This season, he has scored only one goal for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.