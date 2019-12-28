2 hours ago

Ghana Jordan Ayew has revealed the real reasons behind his underwhelming performance last season in the English Premier League.

The 27 year old striker played on loan at Crystal Palace from Championship club Swansea City after they suffered relegation the previous season.

Jordan Ayew was the subject of constant mockery and taunts from even some Crystal Palace supporters as he scored just a solitary goal in the Premier League the whole of last season.

In spite of his poor return Roy Hodgson still went ahead to make his loan deal permanent for 2.8 million pounds.

But the striker has enjoyed a remarkable turn of form this season having scored five goals in 18 games for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Ayew who scored a breathtaking solo goal against West Ham which proved to be the winner told Amazon Prime the real reasons behind his poor performance last season.

Ayew told Amazon Prime Video: “This season is different because last season when I came to the football club I didn’t have a pre-season. I was overweight so it was a difficult season for me but this season I had the chance to have a full pre-season and I’m feeling better.

“I’m feeling relaxed at this football club and I’m enjoying it. Everything is perfect for me to be good on the pitch.

“This football club has a lot of faith in me because with the season I had last season, people didn’t think they would sign me. The manager especially told me he wanted to keep me for this season and I told him straight away: ‘Yes’. I wanted to stay.

“Since I’ve been in England I’ve been moving around and now I have stability. My family is comfortable here in London and everything is perfect.” he added.