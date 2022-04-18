3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew came on in the 55th minute for Jean Philpp Mateta but his efforts was not enough as Chelsea defeated his side 2-0.

His most notable effort was when he headed on a cross for Andersen who missed the post by inches when he should have scored.

Compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp who started the game was also hauled off in the 72nd minute for Christian Benteke.

Chelsea set up a second Wembley meeting with Liverpool this season as they overcame Crystal Palace's stubborn resistance to reach the FA Cup final.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final on penalties in February but Chelsea will have the chance for revenge as second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount underlined their supremacy.

Unlike the first semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City, chances were at a premium until substitute Loftus-Cheek, on for the injured Mateo Kovacic, broke the deadlock with a deflected shot after 65 minutes.

Palace had their opportunities, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saving well from Cheikhou Kouyate in the first half, but they could not come back after Mount slipped a low finish beyond Jack Butland with 14 minutes left.